Dustin Lynch plots Toga Pool Party

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

It's time to dust off your togas and bring them along for an epic party.

Dustin Lynch's annual Pool Party is returning to Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa this year, and it'll be Roman Empire-themed.

"Pirates, we're throwing it back to college Animal House style for this year's pool party," Dustin captions his Instagram announcement post alongside the event's graphic. "Pack your togas, chalices, or any Roman costumes you see fit, and bring the same pool party energy you've brought for the last 8 years. Let's get after it!"

Crash My Playa, featuring Luke, Dierks BentleyJon PardiBailey Zimmerman and more, will take place January 17-20 in Riviera Cancún, Mexico.

For more information and tickets, visit crashmyplaya.com.

Dustin's latest album, Killed The Cowboy, arrived in September and features its Jelly Roll-assisted lead single, "Chevrolet."

