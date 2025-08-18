Drew Baldridge has 'a great message for boys and girls to hear'

Drew Baldridge (Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)
By Stephen Hubbard
Drew Baldridge drops his new track, "Deserve Her," on Friday.
“When I wrote this song, I knew it would be such a great message for boys and girls to hear,” he says. “It talks about knowing a woman’s worth and that you can’t just 'want her,' but you gotta 'deserve her.'"
"The second verse might be one of my favorite verses I’ve ever written," he adds. "The words are so powerful, and it’s a message I look forward to sharing with my fans.”
"Deserve Her" follows "Get Me Gone," his duet with Emily Ann Roberts, which they performed for the first time live at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre in July.
This weekend, the man behind "Tough People" and "She's Somebody's Daughter" plays two dates with Bailey Zimmerman, before heading to Australia with Jelly Roll and Shaboozey at the end of October.

