'Don't Mind If' Riley Green celebrates his birthday with a new album

Happy birthday and album release day to Riley Green!



The country star's celebrating another trip 'round the sun with his new record, Don't Mind If I Do, which arrived Friday.



"It feels fitting that this album is out on my birthday because this project feels very true to who I am, where I come from and what I've learned along the way," says Riley.



"I learned to play guitar to my granddaddy's favorite Country songs from back in the day and this new album is a throwback to the era when I first became a fan," he adds.



Don't Mind If I Do contains 18 tracks, and includes collabs with Luke Bryan ("Reel Problems") and Ella Langley ("Don't Mind If I Do"), as well as Riley's current single, "Damn Good Day to Leave," which is approaching the top 20 of the country charts.



Riley's headlining Damn Country Music Tour kicks off March 27 in British Columbia; tickets are available now on his website.



Here's the full track list for Don't Mind If I Do:

"That's a Mistake"

"Change My Mind"

"Reel Problems (featuring Luke Bryan)"

"Turnin' Dirt"

"Jesus Saves"

"Too Early to Drink"

"Pick a Place"

"Way Out Here"

"Waitin' All Day"

"Chip Off the Ol' Block"

"Alcohol Of Fame"

"Rather Be"

"Good Morning From Mexico"

"Torn"

"Damn Good Day to Leave"

"Looking Back on This"

"Don't Mind If I Do (featuring Ella Langley)"

"Worst Way"

