Don't it make a superstar starstruck? Keith Urban's surreal Opry moments

By Stephen Hubbard

Even international superstars like Keith Urban still get starstruck.

Like, for example, when he got to perform the signature hit of a crossover icon at the Opry 100 celebration.

"It's surreal and very intimidating playing 'Don't It Make [My] Brown Eyes Blue' in front of Crystal Gayle sitting on the front row," he laughs. "I was trying not to look at her, but it was impossible."

Keith reveals it's a sensation he often experiences at the institution, which is celebrating its 100th birthday this year.

"The Opry is surreal anyway," he says, "cause all these artists I grew up playing their music and then they're there. I remember the first time I met Ricky Skaggs sidestage, it was like meeting Santa Claus. It was surreal. I couldn't believe it."

"It wasn’t a guy that looked like Ricky Skaggs," he continues. "It was really Ricky Skaggs, and he’s just hanging sidestage, you know? It’s a huge honor being invited into that family."

Thousands of fans will likely be a little starstruck themselves, as Keith kicks off his High and Alive World Tour May 22 in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

