Dolly Parton launches rock 'n' roll pet collection

Miller Mobley/NBC

By Jeremy Chua

Dolly Parton has released a new, limited-run rock 'n' roll pet collection under the Doggy Parton brand at Petco. 

The products include Dolly-centric dog toys, leash and collar sets, T-shirts, bandanas and more.

"I've always said that a little extra sparkle can make anyone's day brighter, and that goes for our furry friends too!" shares Dolly. "It's a 'ruff' job, but someone's gotta do it!"

Dolly's new pet collection is available now at petco.com and various Petco outlets nationwide.

Dolly's forthcoming debut rock album, Rockstar, can also be preordered now at shop.dollyparton.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!