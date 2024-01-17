Dolly Parton + Duncan Hines are baking something new

Something sweet and mouth-watering is baking in the Dolly Parton and Duncan Hines Bake Shop.



In an electronic direct mail (EDM) sent to subscribers on January 16, the baked-goods line teased something new in the works.



"It's Almost Showtime! Duncan Hines & Dolly Parton Are Getting Ready to Rock Your World!" read the teaser. "Duncan Hines and Dolly Parton's recipe for deliciousness is bringing you something new and exciting. Come back on January 23rd for legendary news."



The country legend previously released several products with Duncan Hines, including the Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix and Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix, which won Best Cake Mix in the People Food Awards 2022.

While you wait for the big reveal on January 23, you can check out the teaser and more on Duncan Hines' website.

