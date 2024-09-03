"Dirt Cheap" is Cody Johnson's third #1 hit

By Jeremy Chua

Cody Johnson has scored his third #1 hit with "Dirt Cheap."

It's the second single off his latest album, Leather, and follows the chart-topping "The Painter" and "'Til You Can't."

"Fans [handshake] Country Radio. Thank you!" Cody shared on social platform X.

Of the emotional "Dirt Cheap" music video, Cody says in a clip, "This story that we're trying to tell is something I think that's very relatable to a lot of people. Not only about the type of family that has a place where their roots are and they don't want to leave that, or to be like the man I hope to be someday on my ranch back in Texas of, 'Hey, this is where I raised my kids, my horse is buried over there, my dog is buried over here. I'm not leaving, I'd like to lay right down the same ground.' But also for the point where life's not guaranteed to us." 

Coming up, Cody will take his Leather Tour to Rapid City, South Dakota; Billings, Montana; Bossier City, Louisiana; and more.

You can find a full list of dates and grab tickets now at codyjohnsonmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!