Dierks Bentley's Broken Branches fit perfectly together on the road

It may be called the Broken Branches Tour after Dierks Bentley's new album, but according to the boss, everything is working together perfectly on the road.

From his band members, many of whom he's known "for over 20 years," to his crew members, who have "been with us forever," Dierks maintains "there's just nothing like being on tour."

His fondness certainly extends to this trek's newcomers, Zach Top and The Band Loula.

"I've been able to catch their show most of this tour and they're just incredible singers and a great band, great energy," he says of the duo.

"Zach Top is just steering country music back towards that more traditional sound in a lot of ways, and also has a great bluegrass component to everything he does," Dierks continues.

Dierks regularly sneaks out to watch the openers, and to get a look at the fans.

"I just can't believe it," he says. "The number of people we're playing for every night, it's incredible. So as long as it's still like that, we'll keep doing it."

Dierks and company will be in Cincinnati on Friday, before venturing to Noblesville, Indiana, and Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.