Dierks Bentley to livestream Red Rocks concert on September 5

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

Can't make it to Dierks Bentley's upcoming Gravel & Gold Tour shows in Colorado? Don't worry, he's got you covered.

Dierks has teamed up with streaming platform Veeps to livestream his headlining set at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre for free on September 5.

Fans in the U.S. and globally will be able to stream Dierks' concert via veeps.com and the Veeps app on Roku, Apple TV, iOS and Android beginning at 10 p.m. CT.

The country star will also play a second show at Red Rocks on September 6.

Dierks is currently on country radio with his latest single, "Something Real." The track is off Gravel & Gold, which arrived in February and spawned the #1 hit "Gold."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!