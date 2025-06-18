Dierks Bentley brings you Broken Branches bourbon

Dierks Bentley is hoping you'll have a drink to celebrate his new album.

He's launching his own ROW 94 Broken Branches bourbon — which takes its name from the album — in partnership with Green River Distilling Co., the 10th oldest distillery in Kentucky.

The whiskey was aged five years and underwent something known as "branch aging," as Dierks explains.

"The new album Broken Branches is all about the cracks and scars that make us who we are, and I wanted this bourbon to carry that same spirit," he says. "We added seasoned oak staves to deepen the flavor and give it a little more character… kind of like the stuff life throws at you."

There are only 1,500 bottles available, and you can preorder up to six online. They'll set you back about $100 each.

