Dierks Bentley pays tribute to wife Cassidy on wedding anniversary: "Couldn’t imagine life without you"

Congratulations are in order for Dierks Bentley and his wife, Cassidy, who are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary on December 14.



"Happy Anniversary to us! Love this girl," Dierks captions his Instagram carousel, which features throwback photos of him and Cassidy. "Couldn't imagine life without you babe. Random pics…way too much life to sort through on my phone!! But what a life!"



Dierks' post includes photos of them dressed up for Halloween and on a mountaintop. The slides end with a video of Cassidy dancing with their dog, Patch Adams, to Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar."



You can check out Dierks' full anniversary post on Instagram.

