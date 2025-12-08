Die from a Broken Heart? Maddie & Tae go separate ways as a duo

At least for now, country duo Maddie & Tae is coming to an end, Maddie Font and Tae Kerr announced via People.

“We’re leaving this so open-ended because, you know, we might make another record one day,” Maddie says. “We might go do some tour dates one day.”

In fact, the duo still has concerts on the books, primarily in February and March 2026.

"Even though we're not gonna go on this journey as Maddie & Tae together, we're still walking and doing life together outside of it," Maddie tells People. "And I think I'm really excited to just be best friends and nurture our friendship and not have to worry as much about the work and still get to raise our babies together. None of that changes."

Tae plans to focus on her family, which includes her husband, songwriter/producer Josh Kerr, and their two kids: Leighton Kerr, who'll be 4 in January, and son Chapel Kerr, who is 13 months.

Maddie's in the process of launching her solo career, while also raising her 2-year-old son, Forrest Font, with husband Jonah Font.

"Thank you for all the love as we step into this new bittersweet chapter," the duo wrote on Instagram. "We both feel overwhelmed with gratitude for what we've built with y'all the last 12 years. Thank you for making our wildest dreams come true and we hope you stay close by to watch us chase some new dreams. We love you so much and hope you still come shake ya booty with us on tour next year."

Maddie & Tae launched their career with 2014's chart-topping "Girl in a Country Song," before visiting the top spot again in 2019 with "Die from a Broken Heart."

