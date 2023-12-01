Deck the halls with Cody Johnson

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

It's time to get in the festive spirit with Cody Johnson.

CMT has announced a new holiday special, A Cody Johnson Christmas. Named after Cody's 2021 album, the event will feature the Texas native and his family delivering yuletide tunes for viewers.

Cody's 10-track A Cody Johnson Christmas arrived in November 2021, and features a cover of Willie Nelson's "Pretty Paper" and Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December." 

A Cody Johnson Christmas airs Wednesday, December 13, at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!