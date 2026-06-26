'Dear Big City,' Dylan Scott wants to talk to you about his child

It's been more than a year since Dylan Scott released his latest album, Easy Does It, but with the arrival of his new radio single, it seems like the follow-up may be coming together.

"Dear Big City" is a parent's letter to the place that will someday lure a child away.

“This song was captivating to me from the day I heard it, and I knew I wanted it to be my next single right away,” Dylan says. “The lyric itself spoke to me because not only did I leave the small town when I was younger to move to Nashville to chase my dream, but I also know there are so many people in this world who have a similar story or know somebody who has."

"Whether parents had a kid leave home and move off to college or if the parents themselves did the same thing for a job, I think everyone can relate to a song like this," he adds.

"Dear Big City" follows April's "Slow Down Ol' Son," which was inspired by Dylan's late mother. Also in April, the Louisiana native grabbed his seventh #1 with "What He'll Never Have."

Dylan's playing fairs and festivals this summer after wrapping his Till I Can't I Will Tour in May.

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