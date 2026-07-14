From Deale, Maryland, to Nashville, Brothers Osborne were 'Runnin' Down a Dream'

As Brothers Osborne recently pointed out on social media, it's been more than 1,000 days since they put out their most recent album, their eponymous effort from 2023.

"We've been working for a long time to get new music out. We almost put music out, but it didn't feel right, so we went back in the studio," TJ Osborne recently said backstage at CMA Fest.

He went on to echo the other aspect revealed in their Instagram post: It's a return to their roots.

"It's an album that's really kinda dedicated to our hometown where we're from, which is Deale, Maryland. It's a small water town, and so a lot of the songs are really kinda based around that, telling the story not only of our town, but kinda letting people know what we're about," he added.

"I think, even though we've been doing this for as long as we have, some people are confused why we're from Maryland and play country music. So hopefully this answers those questions."

If you simply can't wait for the new Brothers album, you can check out TJ and John Osborne's cover of Tom Petty's "Runnin' Down a Dream," which came out in June and is from a new racing documentary.

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