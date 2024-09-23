Dasha intentionally offers snapshots of her life on 'What Happens Now? Deluxe'

Giving her debut country album What Happens Now? the deluxe treatment wasn't a happenstance decision for Dasha.



She had wanted to expand the project from the get-go, so much so that she intentionally omitted some songs from the regular version.



"Two of them are ones that didn't make the original album because I wanted them to be the extra push on the deluxe," Dasha tells ABC Audio. "A couple of them were written, like, very recent ones, and I just fell in love with these songs and I felt like [they] rounded out the whole story of the album."

Telling stories chronologically was also something the "Austin" singer wanted to do.



"The track list is very intentional. It tells one through story. And so putting together the track list, I'm like, 'These just complete it, guys,'" says Dasha. "It just tells these stories that I really wanted to tell about from 21 to 23. That's kind of like that era of my life that this album represents."



"Austin" is now in the top 10 of the country charts.



For tickets to Dasha's ongoing Dashville, U.S.A tour, head to her website.



Here's the track list for What Happens Now? Deluxe:

"What Happens Now"

"42"

"Drown Me"

"Austin"

"King of California"

"Talk to the Town"

"Even Cowboys Cry"

"Share This City"

"Bye Bye Bye"

"Way Too Drunk"

"Didn't I?"

"Ain't No Friend of Mine"

"Leaving Don't Mean Goodbye"

