Darius Rucker's ready to pay tribute to Charley Pride as Opry 100 rolls on

The Grand Ole Opry will honor Charley Pride during a special show Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Darius Rucker, Pam Tillis, Neal McCoy and Dion Pride are among those set to play.

"The Grand Ole Opry held a very special place in my father's heart, and our family is deeply grateful to see his music and legacy celebrated on the stage he loved so much," Dion says. "It will be an honor to perform alongside artists who admired him and to share his songs with the fans who have kept them alive for generations."

Pride made his Opry debut in 1967, though he didn't become a member until 1993. Touring commitments forced him to turn down an earlier invitation.

Songs like "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'," "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone," "Burgers and Fries" and "Roll on Mississippi" made him one of the most successful Black artists ever to sing country music. He passed away in 2020 at the age of 86.

Tickets for Opry 100 Honors Charley Pride are on sale now.

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