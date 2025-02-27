Darius Rucker follows in the footsteps of presidents — onto the golf course

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
By Stephen Hubbard

Darius Rucker loves to hit the links, so it only seems fitting they should name him the Ambassador of Golf.

This summer, the Northern Ohio Golf Charities & Foundation will do exactly that at a fundraiser for the foundation. The ceremony's set to take place June 19 in Akron, Ohio, and includes dinner, entertainment and the chance to rub elbows with the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman.

Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Presidents Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush have all received the honor.

