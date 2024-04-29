Darius & Friends returning to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Darius Rucker is returning to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium for his 15th annual Darius & Friends event.

Slated for June 3, the star-studded concert will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 

"It's about that time!! I can't believe we're coming up on the 15th annual 'Darius and Friends' concert! Join me on Monday, June 3rd at the one and only @theryman to raise money for the awesome kids at @stjude," Darius announced via Instagram.

The full lineup of artists has yet to be announced.

Presale for subscribers to Darius' mailing list begins Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. CT, before the general sale on Friday, May 3, 10 a.m. CT.

For information on tickets and more, head to AXS' website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!