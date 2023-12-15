Dan Smyers' favorite Christmas song "might scare a couple people away"

ABC/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers has a favorite Christmas song, but it's not "Silent Night," "Joy to the World" or any of the classics. 

"My favorite Christmas song, I might scare a couple of people away because it's not a traditional Christmas song, but it's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' by Mariah Carey," shares Dan.

"That song is awesome. Every time you put it on at a party and all your friends are drinking eggnog, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' [comes on and] every guy does their best to get up and hit those high falsetto notes," he says.

"That song is just the jam. Every time, even if you play it in July, if you play it in September, that's the best Christmas song I can remember," notes the "Tequila" hitmaker. "It gets people fired up and in the spirit every single time you hear it."

Dan + Shay are currently #5 on the country charts with "Save Me the Trouble," the lead single off their latest album, Bigger Houses.

Coming up, the duo will hit the road for their The Heartbreak On The Map Tour with openers Hailey Whitters and Nashville-based singer/songwriter Ben Rector. For tickets, head to Dan + Shay's website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

