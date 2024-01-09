Dan + Shay notch 10th #1 with "Save Me the Trouble"

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Jeremy Chua

Dan + Shay are celebrating a decade of being a duo with their 10th #1 single, "Save Me the Trouble."

"SAVE ME THE TROUBLE is officially our 10th #1 at country radio! We couldn't think of a better way to kick off 2024 and the BIGGER HOUSES album cycle," Dan + Shay caption their celebratory video on Instagram. "Huge thank you to all the stations who played the song and our fans for continuing to believe in the music."

"In this season of immense gratitude, seeing our name at the top of the chart means more than ever," they add. "Can’t wait to celebrate with everyone on the road this year, and here’s to the next one!"

"Save Me the Trouble" is the lead single off Bigger Houses, which arrived in September.

Coming up, the Grammy-winning duo will hit the road on their The Heartbreak On The Map Tour, which begins February 29 in Greenville, South Carolina. Hailey Whitters and Nashville-based singer/songwriter Ben Rector will serve as openers.

For tickets and Dan + Shay's full tour schedule, visit their danandshay.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

