Dan + Shay love being on 'The Voice,' but there's one thing they're not used to

As The Voice readies to premiere its 25th season Monday, Dan + Shay are reflecting on their new endeavor as coaches and the show's first coaching duo.



"It was Blake [Shelton]'s old chair. It was so big that they let both of us sit in there," Dan Smyers tells ABC Audio. "We're pumped for The Voice, man. What an amazing opportunity. We're grateful for it."



Serving as coaches on a TV competition show is a first for Dan + Shay. While it's fun and exciting, something they've had to get used to is the numerous cameras around them.



"We've already taped a bunch of the season. It's crazy. Being on TV like that is wild. It's like, there's always cameras. We're not used to that," Dan says, adding that they're more accustomed to performing at live concerts. "There [are] cameras everywhere, so you kind of got to watch what you say."



You can catch Dan + Shay and fellow coaches Reba McEntire, Chance The Rapper and John Legend on season 25 of The Voice, premiering Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.



On the music front, Dan + Shay are approaching the top 40 of the country charts with their new single, "Bigger Houses." Tickets to their Heartbreak On The Map Tour are available now at danandshay.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.