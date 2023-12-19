Dan + Shay enlist fans' help for potential Christmas album

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Jeremy Chua

Dan + Shay may be recording a Christmas album, and they need your help.

The Grammy-winning duo recently posted an Instagram Reel of them performing "Pick Out a Christmas Tree" on acoustic guitar, alongside a tease of their new project.

"*Hypothetically speaking* if we were making a Christmas album, which songs should we put on it?" Dan + Shay asked fans in their post's caption. "In the meantime, here is a chill acoustic version of 'Pick Out a Christmas Tree' to hold you over. 7 days til Christmas!"

Dan Smyers added in the comments, "Hypothetically but also very specifically several new originals and a lot of classics," with a Santa Claus emoji.

"Pick Out a Christmas Tree" was released in 2022 alongside "Holiday Party."

Dan + Shay are currently #5 and continuing their ascent on the country charts with "Save Me the Trouble." It's the lead single from their latest album, Bigger Houses.

For tickets to Dan + Shay's upcoming The Heartbreak On The Map Tour, head to their website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!