Country People's Choice Awards: The winners

The first-ever People's Choice Country Awards, hosted by Little Big Town, aired live on NBC from Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on Thursday, September 28.
Here's the complete list of winners:
THE PEOPLE'S ARTIST OF 2023
Morgan Wallen
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2023
Jelly Roll
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2023
Lainey Wilson
THE GROUP/DUO OF 2023
Dan + Shay
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2023
Jelly Roll
THE SOCIAL COUNTRY STAR OF 2023
Blake Shelton
THE SONG OF 2023
"Need A Favor," Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta)
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2023
"Save Me." Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson (Songwriters: David Ray Stevens, Jason DeFord/Jelly Roll)
THE CROSSOVER SONG OF 2023
"Just Say I'm Sorry," P!nk, Chris Stapleton (Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton)
THE ALBUM OF 2023
One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2023
"wait in the truck," HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2023
Morgan Wallen, One Night At A Time World Tour
COUNTRY MUSIC ICON AWARD
Toby Keith
COUNTRY CHAMPION AWARD
Wynonna Judd
