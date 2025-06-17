The Country Music Hall of Fame proves Lainey Wilson is Tough as Nails

Sonja Flemming/CBS
By Stephen Hubbard

Lainey Wilson's the latest superstar to get her own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The collection, titled Tough as Nails, will open July 18 and run through June 2026.

“These past few years have been a complete whirlwind, and it's going to be really amazing to see the whole journey captured in the exhibit, along with some special items from growing up in Louisiana," Lainey says. "I can't wait to see how it turned out and for my family, friends and fans to check it out.”

Lainey's exhibit will include the saddle she used as a child, as well as the program from her kindergarten graduation where she sang "Butterfly Kisses." You'll also be able to peek into the journal she wrote as a 16-year-old and see the sequined tank top she wore as a Hannah Montana impersonator.

