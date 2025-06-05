Corey Kent's off to the races for the Iowa Corn 350

Busch Light
By Stephen Hubbard

Corey Kent's joining the Busch Light Summer Music Series, as he's booked to play Iowa Speedway on Aug. 3.

The "This Heart" hitmaker will play a full-length concert before the start of the Iowa Corn 350. The price of the show is included with admission to the race.

Corey's set will be the fourth of five shows in the first-ever Busch Light Summer Music Series that kicked off with ERNEST at Texas Motor Speedway. Next up, Nate Smith plays Michigan International Speedway June 8, before Zac Brown Band's booked for the Chicago Street Race July 5.

Stay tuned to find out who'll play the final show Sept. 7 at World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis.

