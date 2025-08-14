A cop & a comedian: Russell Dickerson on the exploits of Remy & Rad

Triple Tigers
By Stephen Hubbard

Russell Dickerson's new album, Famous Back Home, drops Aug. 22, with a title that's a subtle nod to the mutual admiration society he has going on with his wife, Kailey Dickerson, and their sons.

If you keep up with Russell and Kailey's socials, you know there's lots of fun to be had and rarely a dull moment with two energetic little boys, Remington Dickerson and Radford Dickerson.

"Remy, our oldest, he's 4 1/2," Russell tells ABC Audio. "He believes that he is an actual police officer and he'll take you to jail, which is our pantry, lock you in there. He's very law enforcement obsessed."
His younger brother, however, doesn't take things quite so seriously.
"Radman?" Russell laughs, "Rad is just, he's just a ham. He just already, like, loves to make people laugh. Like he'll fall and hurt himself and be like, 'Ouchee!' And like look up ... [to] see if you're laughing or not. And he's 1 1/2. It's amazing." 
Remington will be 5 in September, before Radford turns 2 in October. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!