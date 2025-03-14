Coming soon: Trisha Yearwood's Hollywood star

Trisha Yearwood's induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been a long time coming.

We first found out the "She's in Love with the Boy" hitmaker would become part of the Tinseltown landmark back in the summer of 2020. But after several years of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed Trisha's star might be sidelined.

Now it's back on track: The Georgia native will be inducted Monday, March 24.

Trisha's star will be in front of the historic Capitol Records Building at 1750 North Vine St., the place she recorded her 2019 Let's Be Frank Frank Sinatra covers album.

Next up for the 1997 and 1998 CMA female vocalist of the year? An album of songs she wrote herself, which is a career first. She hasn't said exactly when it will arrive.

