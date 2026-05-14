Colman Domingo says 'Michael' biopic 'was not an easy shoot'

Colman Domingo attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Colman Domingo is opening up about the making of the biopic Michael.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, Domingo talked about what it was like to portray Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson's father, in the biopic about the King of Pop.

“This was not an easy shoot, I will not shy away from that,” Domingo said. To transform into his character, Domingo wore heavy prosthetics and colored contact lenses, and shaved his mustache into a thin line.

Additionally, Michael underwent heavy script rewrites and many reshoots. As part of the changes, Domingo's role became more integral to the film. The story evolved to center on the friction between Joe and Michael.

“Every time the film was changing in some way, shape or form, there were discussions with me just to make sure that we're clear about the story we're telling,” Domingo said.

Even though its production was different than any other project he had been a part of previously, Domingo said he is proud of the film.

"[The movie] has become an examination of how Michael became Michael, before we deal with anything else. Everyone thinks there’s one way to tell his story, and there isn’t. One can’t deny Michael’s genius and his extraordinary legacy in the music industry,” Domingo said.

Michael earned $217 million worldwide during its opening weekend. The film didn't tell all of the pop star's life story, however, leaving the door open for more to come.

When asked about making a sequel to Michael, Domingo said, "I will want to know what story we will be telling in part two."

Michael is available to watch in theaters now.

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