Cole Swindell revisits parents' divorce in "3 Feet Tall"

Cole Swindell isn't shying away from the emotional aftermath of his parents' divorce in his new song, "3 Feet Tall."

Jordan Walker, Trannie Anderson and Trey Lewis wrote the track, which finds Cole chronicling a divorce from the lens of the couple's young son.

"There's a lot I don't remember, but that cryin' down the hall/ Had a way of makin' me wonder maybe it was all my fault/ I got stuck in the middle of weekends and holidays/ And my suitcase was too little to carry all that weight/ I might not have understood it all/ But not everything goes over your head/ Even when you're three feet tall," Cole recounts in the aching chorus.

"I can't believe the 1st song from Album 5 is finally out. Songs like these are why I feel in love with Country Music in the first place," Cole shares on Instagram. "For all of you out there that have lived it in any way, I'm here for you. I've been there too."

"Music is so powerful and I feel like this song is just special," he adds. "I hope it hits a few of you out there like it does me. Love y'all."

"3 Feet Tall" is the first preview of Cole's next studio album. His latest full-length record is 2022's Stereotype, which spawned the #1 hits "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" and the Lainey Wilson-assisted "Never Say Never."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.