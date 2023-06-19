Cole Swindell explains "Drinkaby" + why it makes the perfect show opener

With Cole Swindell's "Drinkaby" in the top 20 of the country charts this week, ABC Audio had to ask him an important question: "So, what is a 'Drinkaby'?"

"I don't really know what one is, but I just knew when I saw the title, I was like, 'What is this?' And I was like, 'Oh, like a lullaby, but a drinkaby,'" explained Cole. "I was like, 'That's got to be a HARDY title or something.'"

Cole's instinct was right, as HARDY did write the track with Jordan Schmidt, Hunter Phelps and Jon Pardi.

With summer in full swing, Cole's looking forward to continuing opening for Thomas Rhett while promoting his current single and upcoming new music. His opening track? "Drinkaby," of course.

"That's what we're kicking off the show with, and it's doing exactly what we wanted it to do," Cole shared of the "high energy" and "fun songs." "It's hard to follow up 'She Had Me At Heads Carolina' no matter what you put out, so it's been fun to just see the reaction, live especially."

"Drinkaby" is #16 on this week's country charts and can be found on Cole's Stereotype Broken deluxe album.

