Cole Swindell teams with Greylan James on 'a GREAT song'

Country newcomer Greylan James has enlisted Cole Swindell for his new song, "Things That I Can't Change."



"I've been a big Greylan James fan since the first time we wrote together a few years back," says Cole. "Not only is he a great songwriter, but his voice and the way he delivers a song is just special."



"I was honored when he asked me to sing on 'Things That I Can't Change' because it's such a GREAT song and message that I think a lot of folks, like myself, can relate to," Cole shares of the life-inspired tune. "I'm excited to see where it takes him and thankful he and his team asked me to be part of it."



Greylan adds, "I think 'Things That I Can't Change' showcases what country music is all about and what I want my music to be about, telling stories that we have all lived. This song really makes me think about the things people do and the parts of their life that they aren't insanely proud of. But we can take the lessons learned from those moments to grow from it and also accept that people can change from the other side of it."



The Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment artist has opened for Cole, Scotty McCreery, Old Dominion and Ashley Cooke. He also co-wrote Jordan Davis' "Next Thing You Know," which earned an ACM Award for Song of the Year.

Cole's currently in the top 25 and ascending the country charts with his latest single, "Forever to Me."

