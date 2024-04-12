Cole Swindell drops personal love song, "Forever to Me"

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Art imitates life for Cole Swindell in his new song, "Forever to Me."

Co-written by Cole, the romantic ode follows a guy recounting putting a ring on his sweetheart and all it entails.

"She gave eighteen summers to Caroline/ Spent a few more wild and free/ Gave a long shot chance to a Georgia boy in Tennessee/ I gavе a promise to her daddy/ And a grass stain to my knee/ I mighta gave hеr the diamond, but she gave forever to me," Cole sings in the chorus.

"To be living in a moment and get to write about it, I don't think it can ever get more real than that," says Cole, who's engaged to Courtney Little. "Outside of 'You Should Be Here,' I think this song is honestly one of the most personal songs I have written and shows exactly where I am in my life."

"Greylan [James], Rocky [Block] and I knew from the time we sat down to write this song that it was special," he recounts. "This is one I think a lot of folks can relate to in some way- either what you dream about one day or what it is like to finally find your forever."

"Forever to Me" previews Cole's forthcoming as-yet-untitled fifth album.

Coming up, Cole will kick off his Win The Night Tour May 16 in London, Ontario. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to coleswindell.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

