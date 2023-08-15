Cole Swindell drops high-energy "Drinkaby" video

Cole Swindell has released the music video for his single, "Drinkaby,"

The spirited visualizer was directed by Michael Monaco and features live concert footage from Cole's onstage performances.

"When I first heard this song I envisioned it being the show opener on the Home Team Tour, and it's been a blast playing it live," shares Cole, who's currently opening for Thomas Rhett before he launches his own headlining Twelve Tour in October.

The Jon Pardi, HARDY, Jordan Schmidt, Hunter Phelps-penned "Drinkaby" is currently in the top 10 on the country charts.

You can find "Drinkaby" on Cole's latest album, Stereotype Broken.

