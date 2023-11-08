Cody Johnson's CMA Awards performance will feature an "elaborate stage plot"

ABC

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

Cody Johnson's saddling up to take his latest single, "The Painter," to the CMA Awards stage.

Speaking with ABC Audio recently, Cody teased his upcoming performance and shared what audiences can expect.

"This is probably the most elaborate stage plot I've ever used. There's a lot of visual. I mean, I don't want to give away too much. There's going to be a lot of visual cues for it," he shares. "There's a lot going on onstage."

Cody's also excited and grateful to be stepping into Country Music's Biggest Night as a Male Vocalist of the Year nominee.

"I was born with whatever I have. I've been singing since, really, before I could talk," says Cody. "You know, I was trying to imitate people's voices and it's a God-given thing. And so to be nominated and I guess acknowledged for it, that means a lot."

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!