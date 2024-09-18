The Cody Johnson/Carrie Underwood collaboration is coming

By Stephen Hubbard

Cody Johnson's long-awaited duet with Carrie Underwood is finally on the way.

"Thrilled to announce that 'I'm Gonna Love You' is coming out next Friday, 9/27," Cody teased on his socials. "Thank you @carrieunderwood for joining me on this one and making it so special. Can't wait for y'all to hear it."

The post also includes photos in which the two seem to be shooting a music video, complete with a desert, mountains and even a horse.

The "Dirt Cheap" hitmaker has been teasing the collaboration as far back as June 2023. He's also said a deluxe edition of his CMA-nominated Leather album is on the way.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

