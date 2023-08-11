Cody Johnson dedicates "The Painter" to wife Brandi

Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

Cody Johnson's highly anticipated new single, "The Painter," has arrived.

The romantic track was penned by Benjy DavisKat Higgins and Ryan Larkins, and will hit country radio on August 14.

"I don't remember/ Life before she came into the picture/ Brought the beauty I was missin' with her/ Showed me colors I ain't ever seen/ She took chances/ With every wall I built, she saw a canvas/ I thank God every day for how He made her/ My life was black and white, but she's the painter," Cody sings in the chorus.

"My favorite lyric in 'The Painter' is 'for every wall I built, she saw a canvas,'" shares Cody. "If there's anything that describes my marriage with my wife, Brandi, it's that line. And that's why we've been together for 15 years."

"The Painter" serves as the lead single off Cody's upcoming as-yet-untitled album, slated for release later this year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!