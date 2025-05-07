Cody Johnson wants to win ACM entertainer, but he's content with the suspense of the 'gender reveal'

Cody Johnson heads into Thursday night's 60th Academy of Country Music Awards tied for the most nominations of any male artist with Morgan Wallen, at seven each.

While the Texan would obviously love to win 'em all, he does try to look at each category objectively.

"I really do look at other artists and go, 'Man, she probably deserves that'... or 'he really should get that,'" Cody tells ABC Audio. "You know, like I told Chris Stapleton, 'If you're gonna lose male vocalist of the year, you lose it to Chris Stapleton.' You know what I mean?"

Still, Cody admits "entertainer of the year is the one that I really want."

At the same time, the "Dirt Cheap" hitmaker's not quite ready to predict this is his year.

"I don't know. I think when you do that, it's easy to get in your own head... So yes, I do want it, but at the same time, I've learned over the years, don't want it too bad. If you want one thing too much, it's likely to disappoint you," he says.

Part of Cody also enjoys the suspense.

"It's also kind of fun to sit back and see what like the gender reveal kinda thing is," he jokes. "You know, it's that moment."

Either way, Cody sees the night as a win.

"[I'm] getting to perform with some of my heroes, Brooks & Dunn, got a new single out. Then I get to walk down the red carpet with my beautiful wife. So that's also fun," he adds.

Find out who takes home the trophies Thursday at 8 p.m. ET as the 60th ACMs stream live on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

