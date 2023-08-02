Cody Johnson teases surprise new song, "The Painter"

Get ready Cody Johnson fans, new music's on the horizon.



Cody recently shared a never-before-heard snippet of his upcoming song, "The Painter."



"I don't remember/ Life before she came into the picture/ Brought the beauty I was missing with her/ Showed me colors I ain't never seen/ She took chances/ With every wall I built she saw a canvas/ I thank God everyday for how He made her/ My life was black and white/ But she's the painter," goes the romantic chorus.



The preview clip played alongside a video of Cody and his wife, Brandi, dancing together in an open field.



Hear a snippet of Cody's "The Painter" now on Instagram.

