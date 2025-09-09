Cody Johnson clinches first CMA nom for entertainer of the year

For the first time in his career, Cody Johnson could take home the entertainer of the year title at the CMA Awards.

He's also up for male vocalist, as well as music event and video of the year for "I'm Gonna Love You" with Carrie Underwood.

“What a great honor it is to be recognized for simply loving country music so much,” Cody says. “I’m grateful for the liberty I have in this business to create the music I want to make. And grateful to the fans who have stood by me for many years to get us to this point. I’m having the time of my life!”

We'll find out who takes home the trophies Nov. 19 when the 59th annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC.

In the meantime, Cody continues on the Leather Deluxe Tour, which wraps Dec. 5 in Las Vegas. Up next, he plays Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday and Saturday.

