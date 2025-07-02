The CMT Music Awards live again in a 20th anniversary special

Even though CMT didn't put on a new CMT Music Awards for 2025, the network is producing a special to mark the show's 20th anniversary.

CMT Music Awards: Ultimate Party Edition will premiere Thursday, July 17, at 9 p.m. ET.

The 90-minute show will feature two decades' worth of highlights from Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell, Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town and Luke Bryan.

You'll also have the chance to vote on the Ultimate Fan Favorite Performance July 11-14 via CMT's socials. The winner will be revealed on the show, which will air again on Saturday, July 19, at 12 p.m. ET.

