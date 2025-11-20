CMA Awards 2025 welcome The Red Clay Strays into the fold

The Red Clay Strays (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)
By Stephen Hubbard

The 59th CMA Awards may go down in history as the night the world discovered The Red Clay Strays.

Nominated for the second consecutive year for vocal group, the six-man band scored their first trophy Wednesday night in an upset win, blocking Old Dominion from their eighth triumph in a row.

They also delivered a buzzy performance of their current single, "People Hatin'." You can check it out now on YouTube.

From here, things only heat up for the Strays. They're set to play Stagecoach in April, before making a live recording at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Aug. 9.

They're also set to return to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, the site of their win, for a headlining show on Oct. 22. Tickets go on sale Friday.

