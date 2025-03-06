Clay Walker to star in Randy Travis film, 'Forever and Ever, Amen'

Clay Walker is set to play Randy Travis in a new biopic titled Forever and Ever, Amen.

The two made the announcement Wednesday night on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

While two other actors will play the 65-year-old legend between the ages of 9-12 and 20-30, Walker will portray him in his later years.

In fact, it was Clay who took the idea to director Andrew Hyatt.

"To me, this is largely not going to be acting because I've been through a lot of those hardships that Randy has been through," Walker tells People. "I grew up rough. I've been through a divorce ... I can put myself in Randy's place. Randy doesn't need sympathy, but I empathize with him, and so I think I'm going to be able to give the role an authenticity."

While Clay's had plenty of hits of his own like "What's It to You" and "If I Could Make a Living," the film will rely on Randy's recordings for the music.

Forever and Ever, Amen is expected to start shooting this summer, with an eye on a spring 2026 release.

