Cities with the most expensive homes in the Tyler metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the
[ 30-year fixed mortgage rate ]
sits at 6.52%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Tyler metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#7. Arp, TX
- Typical home value: $168,885
- 1-year price change: -4.0%
- 5-year price change: +8.3%
#6. Winona, TX
- Typical home value: $234,367
- 1-year price change: -1.8%
- 5-year price change: +16.7%
#5. Tyler, TX
- Typical home value: $254,271
- 1-year price change: -0.9%
- 5-year price change: +30.8%
#4. Mineola, TX
- Typical home value: $267,798
- 1-year price change: -1.8%
- 5-year price change: +22.5%
#3. Whitehouse, TX
- Typical home value: $288,927
- 1-year price change: -0.7%
- 5-year price change: +33.2%
#2. Lindale, TX
- Typical home value: $296,317
- 1-year price change: -2.8%
- 5-year price change: +29.4%
#1. Hideaway, TX
- Typical home value: $349,496
- 1-year price change: -0.5%
- 5-year price change: +34.9%