Cities with the most expensive homes in the San Angelo metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the San Angelo metro area using data from Zillow.

4 PM production // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the San Angelo metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the

[ 30-year fixed mortgage rate ]

sits at 6.52%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the San Angelo metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Sterling City, TX

- Typical home value: $214,047

- 1-year price change: -1.9%

- 5-year price change: data not available

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. San Angelo, TX

- Typical home value: $219,784

- 1-year price change: +0.2%

- 5-year price change: +17.7%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Grape Creek, TX

- Typical home value: $226,581

- 1-year price change: -2.6%

- 5-year price change: +4.0%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Miles, TX

- Typical home value: $270,137

- 1-year price change: +3.2%

- 5-year price change: +10.7%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Mertzon, TX

- Typical home value: $271,894

- 1-year price change: -5.8%

- 5-year price change: +4.7%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Christoval, TX

- Typical home value: $428,590

- 1-year price change: +0.6%

- 5-year price change: +22.3%