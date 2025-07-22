Cities with the most expensive homes in the San Angelo metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $367,369 in June, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of July 17, the sits at 6.75%.

sits at 6.75%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the San Angelo metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#6. Sterling City, TX

- Typical home value: $168,465

- 1-year price change: -5.3%

- 5-year price change: data not available

#5. San Angelo, TX

- Typical home value: $229,941

- 1-year price change: -0.3%

- 5-year price change: +30.1%

#4. Grape Creek, TX

- Typical home value: $246,270

- 1-year price change: -1.3%

- 5-year price change: +17.4%

#3. Miles, TX

- Typical home value: $261,485

- 1-year price change: +1.2%

- 5-year price change: +18.9%

#2. Mertzon, TX

- Typical home value: $272,574

- 1-year price change: +1.7%

- 5-year price change: +28.4%

#1. Christoval, TX

- Typical home value: $423,096

- 1-year price change: +4.1%

- 5-year price change: +34.1%