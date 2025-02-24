Cities with the most expensive homes in the Houston metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Tulsa metro area using data from Zillow.

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Houston metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. Data was available for 115 cities and towns.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#30. Brookside Village, TX

- Typical home value: $367,384

- 1-year price change: +2.8%

- 5-year price change: +44.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#29. Richards, TX

- Typical home value: $368,546

- 1-year price change: +5.0%

- 5-year price change: +43.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#28. Pearland, TX

- Typical home value: $374,645

- 1-year price change: +2.5%

- 5-year price change: +37.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#27. Bayou Vista, TX

- Typical home value: $376,524

- 1-year price change: -1.5%

- 5-year price change: +37.8%

Stacker

#26. Taylor Lake Village, TX

- Typical home value: $376,557

- 1-year price change: +0.3%

- 5-year price change: +32.8%

Stacker

#25. Jersey Village, TX

- Typical home value: $384,868

- 1-year price change: +1.4%

- 5-year price change: +38.7%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#24. Richmond, TX

- Typical home value: $385,800

- 1-year price change: +0.7%

- 5-year price change: +46.4%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#23. Pinehurst, TX

- Typical home value: $391,749

- 1-year price change: +0.9%

- 5-year price change: +41.1%

Stacker

#22. Bellville, TX

- Typical home value: $391,857

- 1-year price change: +2.0%

- 5-year price change: +38.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#21. Montgomery, TX

- Typical home value: $395,960

- 1-year price change: +0.3%

- 5-year price change: +43.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#20. Pecan Grove, TX

- Typical home value: $398,136

- 1-year price change: +0.5%

- 5-year price change: +44.7%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#19. Gilchrist, TX

- Typical home value: $404,546

- 1-year price change: +0.5%

- 5-year price change: +44.6%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#18. Cypress, TX

- Typical home value: $404,680

- 1-year price change: +0.8%

- 5-year price change: +44.8%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#17. Clear Lake Shores, TX

- Typical home value: $404,877

- 1-year price change: +1.2%

- 5-year price change: +31.1%

Stacker

#16. Port Bolivar, TX

- Typical home value: $409,137

- 1-year price change: -6.3%

- 5-year price change: +48.6%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#15. Morgans Point, TX

- Typical home value: $410,600

- 1-year price change: +1.3%

- 5-year price change: +35.7%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#14. Shenandoah, TX

- Typical home value: $414,571

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +44.3%

Stacker

#13. Mont Belvieu, TX

- Typical home value: $424,292

- 1-year price change: +2.5%

- 5-year price change: +35.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#12. Manvel, TX

- Typical home value: $433,857

- 1-year price change: +1.7%

- 5-year price change: +34.6%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#11. Friendswood, TX

- Typical home value: $439,032

- 1-year price change: +2.4%

- 5-year price change: +42.8%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#10. Sugar Land, TX

- Typical home value: $439,571

- 1-year price change: +2.4%

- 5-year price change: +42.7%

Stacker

#9. Jamaica Beach, TX

- Typical home value: $477,981

- 1-year price change: -2.9%

- 5-year price change: +54.0%

Stacker

#8. New Ulm, TX

- Typical home value: $508,538

- 1-year price change: +4.7%

- 5-year price change: +33.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. Fulshear, TX

- Typical home value: $509,489

- 1-year price change: +1.6%

- 5-year price change: +46.6%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. Beach City, TX

- Typical home value: $539,017

- 1-year price change: +6.0%

- 5-year price change: +43.3%

Stacker

#5. Cinco Ranch, TX

- Typical home value: $539,095

- 1-year price change: +3.9%

- 5-year price change: +52.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Cat Spring, TX

- Typical home value: $558,848

- 1-year price change: +6.1%

- 5-year price change: +44.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Fayetteville, TX

- Typical home value: $591,286

- 1-year price change: +3.9%

- 5-year price change: +50.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Tiki Island, TX

- Typical home value: $707,101

- 1-year price change: +0.4%

- 5-year price change: +44.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Bellaire, TX

- Typical home value: $1,081,308

- 1-year price change: +5.9%

- 5-year price change: +31.7%

