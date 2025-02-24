Cities with the most expensive homes in the College Station metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the College Station metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#7. Hearne, TX

- Typical home value: $142,061

- 1-year price change: +8.3%

- 5-year price change: +3.0%

#6. Somerville, TX

- Typical home value: $201,281

- 1-year price change: -0.9%

- 5-year price change: +6.7%

#5. Navasota, TX

- Typical home value: $249,113

- 1-year price change: +4.4%

- 5-year price change: +39.5%

#4. Bryan, TX

- Typical home value: $262,666

- 1-year price change: +1.5%

- 5-year price change: +32.9%

#3. Caldwell, TX

- Typical home value: $270,210

- 1-year price change: +0.3%

- 5-year price change: +25.4%

#2. Franklin, TX

- Typical home value: $312,659

- 1-year price change: +5.5%

- 5-year price change: +20.3%

#1. College Station, TX

- Typical home value: $340,837

- 1-year price change: +1.7%

- 5-year price change: +31.8%