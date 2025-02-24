Cities with the most expensive homes in the Brownsville metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Brownsville metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker

#12. Santa Rosa, TX

- Typical home value: $142,303

- 1-year price change: +5.0%

- 5-year price change: +46.1%

Stacker

#11. San Benito, TX

- Typical home value: $156,522

- 1-year price change: +5.2%

- 5-year price change: +44.1%

Stacker

#10. La Feria, TX

- Typical home value: $169,569

- 1-year price change: +1.7%

- 5-year price change: +50.5%

#9. Combes, TX

- Typical home value: $181,110

- 1-year price change: -0.3%

- 5-year price change: +42.6%

Stacker

#8. Brownsville, TX

- Typical home value: $187,055

- 1-year price change: +3.2%

- 5-year price change: +67.8%

Stacker

#7. Harlingen, TX

- Typical home value: $192,025

- 1-year price change: +1.9%

- 5-year price change: +50.2%

Stacker

#6. Rio Hondo, TX

- Typical home value: $200,397

- 1-year price change: +3.9%

- 5-year price change: +43.7%

Stacker

#5. Los Fresnos, TX

- Typical home value: $208,350

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +64.4%

Stacker

#4. Palm Valley, TX

- Typical home value: $251,924

- 1-year price change: +3.0%

- 5-year price change: +52.8%

Stacker

#3. Port Isabel, TX

- Typical home value: $259,948

- 1-year price change: -1.6%

- 5-year price change: +68.0%

#2. Rancho Viejo, TX

- Typical home value: $283,284

- 1-year price change: +2.9%

- 5-year price change: +51.7%

Stacker

#1. South Padre Island, TX

- Typical home value: $424,007

- 1-year price change: -3.8%

- 5-year price change: +62.2%