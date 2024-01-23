Chris Young arrested at Nashville bar for assaulting officer, disorderly conduct + more

Chris Young was arrested Monday, January 22, at a Nashville bar for allegedly assaulting a Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) agent.



According to court documents obtained by WKRN News 2, Young was at Tin Roof on Demonbreun Street around 8:30 p.m. when TABC agents walked in to conduct a compliance check. He reportedly held his ID over his head as a TABC agent checked it with the agency's ID app.



After getting back his ID, Young began questioning the agents before recording them on video, per an affidavit. They then provided their responses and exited Tin Roof to continue their compliance checks at a neighboring bar. Young and his friends followed.



When the next round of checks was completed and the TABC agents were walking toward the door, Young "put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and struck me on the shoulder," an agent stated.



The agent pushed Young "to create distance" before hostility, "yelling and screaming" broke out, according to an affidavit.

Young was physically detained and handcuffed by two agents. His speech was reported to be slurred, and his eyes were bloodshot and watery, as noted by TABC agents.

The country star was booked into the Metro jail and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault of an officer. He was released from custody early Tuesday morning.



Young, who's best known for his hits "Tomorrow," "Aw Naw" and "Gettin' You Home," is set to release his new album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, on March 22.

